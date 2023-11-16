Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

