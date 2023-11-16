Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 8,168 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.47% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,523 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,068.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

