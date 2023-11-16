Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $130.04 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on EXR
Insider Activity
In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,479,000 after buying an additional 589,989 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.