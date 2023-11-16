Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of EE opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,978,957,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

