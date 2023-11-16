Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Everi Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE EVRI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
