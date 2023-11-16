Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $284.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
