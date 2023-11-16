Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $284.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 2,613,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after buying an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Further Reading

