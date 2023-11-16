Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.
Envestnet Trading Up 6.2 %
ENV opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENV
Envestnet Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.