Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

ENV opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

