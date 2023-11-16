EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMKR

EMCORE Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.40 on Friday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EMCORE by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.