Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

