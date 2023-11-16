EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EchoStar stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

