DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $70,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after buying an additional 509,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,455,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,462,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at $32,209,318.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,865 shares of company stock valued at $71,422,548. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

