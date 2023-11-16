Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Reduced by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DAL opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.