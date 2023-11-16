CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 32,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

