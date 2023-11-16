Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 152,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

