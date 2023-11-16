ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Up 16.7 %
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $749,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
