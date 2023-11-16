ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $749,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 419,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

