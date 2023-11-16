Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $347.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $148.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

