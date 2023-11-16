Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $68,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTV stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

