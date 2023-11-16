Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.87-3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.80-55.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.78 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.87-$3.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $194,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

