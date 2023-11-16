Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.87-$3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.80 billion-$55.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.76 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.87-3.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.