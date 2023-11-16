China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
CPHI stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
