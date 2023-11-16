Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 846 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,410 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

