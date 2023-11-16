Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

