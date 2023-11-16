Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

