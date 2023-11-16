Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $360,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

