Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $159.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

