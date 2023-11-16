Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.41 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $168.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.42. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

