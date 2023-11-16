Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 981 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

