CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Cut by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CF opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $109.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.