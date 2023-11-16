Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.