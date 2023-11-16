Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,764 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

