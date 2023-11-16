Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $464.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

