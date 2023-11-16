Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 575 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $538.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

