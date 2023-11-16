Cetera Advisors LLC Has $12.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

