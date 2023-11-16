Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

