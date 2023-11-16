Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 928 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.0% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $153.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

