Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.