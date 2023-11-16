Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,018 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $251.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

