Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 21,943 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

