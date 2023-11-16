Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $23.10 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average of $213.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.