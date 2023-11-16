Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

