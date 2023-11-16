Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,548,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

