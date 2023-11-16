Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCSO opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

