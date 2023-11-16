Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

