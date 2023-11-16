Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 658,725 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.