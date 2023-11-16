Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 155,600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of International Paper worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $34.07 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

