Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

