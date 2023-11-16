Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $189.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

