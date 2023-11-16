Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

CPG opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

