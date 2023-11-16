Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.