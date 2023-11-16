Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 182,549 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 190,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

